Nikkei falls for fourth day as virus worries outweigh upbeat earnings cheer

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei index fell for a fourth session on Tuesday, as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus overshadowed optimism around upbeat earnings. The Nikkei share average ended 0.36% lower at 27,424.47, erasing earlier gains of 0.52% after strong financial results from heavyweights including Tokyo Electron. The broader Topix slid 0.49% to 1,915.63 after rising as much as 0.56% earlier. Japan is struggling to suppress its fifth wave of COVID-19 infections. The government is set to extend its state of emergency in the capital Tokyo and other regions to Sept. 12, and expand the curbs to seven more prefectures, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.