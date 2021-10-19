Nikkei ends higher on tech boost; corporate outlook in focus

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by heavyweight technology stocks that tracked Nasdaq’s gains, even as concerns prevailed ahead of the domestic earnings season starting next week.

The Nikkei share average ended up 0.65% at 29,215.52, while the broader Topix edged up 0.36% to 2,026.57 after briefly turning negative earlier in the session.

“Investors are awaiting corporate results and forecasts. There are some factors that could affect the outlook, such as the weakened yen and rising oil prices,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.