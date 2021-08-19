Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei share average fell more than 1% on Thursday to its lowest since early January after Toyota Motor shares tumbled on news that it will slash its output by 40% next month due to a chip shortage.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)