Nikkei drops on soft earnings, U.S. tech worries

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese stocks dropped on Monday on disappointing earnings, with semiconductor-related shares among the hardest hit following a decline in U.S. tech peers on poor earnings and concerns about the Federal Reserve’s tapering.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.87% to 28,560.44 while the broader Topix shed 0.26% to 1,996.87.

Semi-conductor stocks lost 1.9%, with Tokyo Electron down 2.1% and Screen Holdings falling 2.9% after U.S. Nasdaq shares fell on Friday on disappointing quarterly reports from Snap and Intel Corp.