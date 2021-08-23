Nikkei bounces back from 8-month low on bottom fishing in auto shares

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped on Monday after plumbing an eight-month low in the previous session, as auto-related stocks rebounded from losses stoked by Toyota Motor’s announcement that it would slash its global production by 40% in September. The Nikkei rose 1.7% to 27,485.90 by 0205 GMT, as bargain-hunters rushed into buying after it hit its lowest level since late December on Friday. The broader Topix gained 1.97% to 1,917.78, led by a 3.5% surge in the transport equipment index.