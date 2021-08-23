Nikkei bounces back from 8-month low on bottom fishing in auto shares

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped on Monday after plumbing an eight-month low in the previous session, as auto-related stocks rebounded from losses stoked by Toyota Motor’s announcement that it would slash its global production by 40% in September.
The Nikkei rose 1.7% to 27,485.90 by 0205 GMT, as bargain-hunters rushed into buying after it hit its lowest level since late December on Friday.
The broader Topix gained 1.97% to 1,917.78, led by a 3.5% surge in the transport equipment index.
The sub-index fell more than 10% last week – a massive drop that typically happens only during extreme market turmoil such as the one in early 2020 – after Toyota’s announcement shocked investors.
The fall provided bargain-hunting opportunities for investors who think the impact of Toyota’s output cut would be short-lived and that last week’s selling was overdone.
Toyota rebounded 3.2%, while Denso jumped 6.8% and Nissan Motor rose 3.4%.
All of the TSE’s 33 industry sub-indexes were in the black, with highly volatile shippers shares up 4.3% after last week’s sharp drop.
Electric machinery shares also marked a stellar gain of 2.8%, with Keyence, Sony , and Hitachi rising 4.1%, 3.8% and 2.7% respectively.
On the other hand, SoftBank Group lost 1.5% after its plan to sell British chip designer ARM to Nvidia Corp hit a major hurdle as a UK regulator found it could damage competition and weaken rivals, and required a further lengthy investigation. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)