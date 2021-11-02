Nike trademark applications and job postings hint at joining the metaverse By Cointelegraph

Sports footwear and apparel manufacturer Nike (NYSE:) is exploring the design of virtual materials featuring its iconic logo and slogan.
According to records submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday, Nike has filed applications for its namesake, swoosh logo and “just do it” slogan to be used in virtual goods for its entertainment services, retail stores and “for use online and in online virtual worlds.” The filings, along with two recent job postings for virtual material designers, suggest the company is laying the groundwork for Nike-branded products in the metaverse.
