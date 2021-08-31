Nike Closes Corporate Offices To Gift Employees A Paid, Week-Long Break

Nike is reportedly spending the big bucks to prioritize the well-being of their corporate employees. According to the New York Post, the retail giant is closing their corporate offices this week. During this time, corporate employees will be able to enjoy “a paid, week-long mental health break.”

“Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work,” Senior Manager Matt Marrazzo wrote in a LinkedIn post.

This considerate decision comes just before Nike launches its return-to-office plan in September and only applies to corporate employees. They announced this plan in May, along with their hybrid work model that permits employees to work from home twice a week.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant, companies have reportedly been on the fence about remote versus in-person work. Both Apple and BlackRock are two examples of businesses that’ve chosen to keep workers out of their offices for the time being. In contrast, Nike has not announced any delays or changes despite the rising number of those affected by Covid-19.

At this time, it’s unclear whether those returning will have to be fully vaccinated or subjected to other Covid-10 safety precautions. Still, in his post, Matt expressed thankfulness for the opportunity to rest and recover.

“It’s times like this that I’m so grateful to be a part of this team. In a year (or two) unlike any other, taking time for rest and recovery is key to performing well and staying sane,” Marrazzo added.

He continued on to acknowledge the tough year caused by the pandemic, but shared hopes that this corporate break will positively impact employees.

“I’m hopeful that the empathy and grace we continue to show our teammates will have a positive impact on the culture of work moving forward,” Matt wrote. “It’s not just a ‘week off’ for the team … It’s an acknowledgment that we can prioritize mental health and still get work done.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Nike Closes Corporate Offices To Gift Employees A Paid, Week-Long Break appeared first on The Shade Room.