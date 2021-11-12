Nigeria’s UBA issues $300 mln Eurobond at 6.75% yield -adviser

Article content

ABUJA — Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa (UBA) has issued a $300 million Eurobond at a yield of 6.75% to fund growth, its adviser said on Friday.

The Eurobond was placed with global investors with a subcription rate of 1.7 times the offer size amid a backdrop of volatile markets, adviser Renaissance Capital said.

Top-tier Nigerian lenders are raising funds to provide extra buffers to support their operations.

Nigeria’s biggest lender, Access Bank, raised a total of $1 billion from the Eurobond market in September and October.

UBA announced the bond offering this week and issued the debt after a two-day meeting with investors, the adviser said.

Nigeria issued $4 billion of Eurobonds in September that were heavily oversubscribed, paving the way for corporates to follow. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Potter)