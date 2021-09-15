Nigerian annual inflation at 17.01% in August -stats office By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vendors sell vegetables at a street market in Victoria Island, in Lagos, Nigeria January 15, 20201. Picture taken January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo
ABUJA (Reuters) – Annual inflation in Nigeria was 17.01% in August, compared with 17.38% in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
A separate food price index showed inflation at 20.3% in August, compared with 21.03% in July.
