Nigeria to hold investor call on Friday ahead of eurobond issue

LAGOS — Nigeria has asked its eurobond managers to arrange a call with global investors on Friday ahead of a planned issuance, according to a notice seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The West African country picked JPMorgan, Citigroup , Standard Chartered and Goldman Sachs as international bookrunners and local firm Chapel Hill Denham on the forthcoming eurobond issue.

The global investor call was due to take place on Friday at 1245 GMT, the first of a series of other calls.

Nigerian finance minister said last month that the country would launch its planned eurobond issue on Oct. 11, with the aim of raising $3 billion and would hold roadshows in Lagos and New York.