Nigeria Needs $400 Billion to Bridge Energy Deficits

(Bloomberg) — Nigeria needs more than $400 billion to meet its energy requirements and achieve zero emissions from fossil fuel.

The bulk of the money — $310 billion — is required to build electricity generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and $75 billion is needed for buildings, President Muhammadu Buhari said in emailed statement. Another $41 billion will help fund industry and transport facilities.

The president didn’t indicate a timeframe for the spending plan, though the West African nation would require the support of developed countries to bridge the funding gap, which exceeds the country’s yearly energy budgets for the next 30 years, he said.