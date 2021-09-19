Nigeria brings in custody rule for $9.7 billion funds industry By Reuters

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria has introduced a custody rule for its 4 trillion naira ($9.7 billion) fund management industry, in a bid to protect investors and deepen the country’s capital market, its Securities and Exchange Commission said on Sunday.
Before the new rule, investment managers warehoused securities and cash, which meant that investors could lose in the event of one being declared bankrupt or insolvent.
