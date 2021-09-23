Nicole Richie’s Hair Catches Fire While Blowing Out Birthday Candles

One highly observed birthday tradition almost brought an unwelcome energy to Nicole Richie’s celebration. The longtime actress recently brought in her 40th birthday and decided to step out for a good time. However, Nicole’s fun time almost took a sharp left when her hair caught fire while blowing out her birthday candles.

And we’re not talking a few strands of hair. In fact, the ends of Nicole’s hair on both sides of her face went up in flames. So, here’s what happened: Nicole decided to keep the birthday dinner hairstyle simple and straight to the point. She rocked her usual curly look, parted down the middle and flowing freely.

So, when she leaned over a square cake to blow out four lit candles, that loose hair joined in. Next thing viewers see is Nicole’s hair going up in flames as she screams and taps and pulls at her off-the-shoulder black top.

