Nicole Kidman Called Out For Hong Kong Quarantine Exemption

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Turns out, people don’t love when celebs get special treatment.

Nicole Kidman traveled to Hong Kong last week to film the Amazon series The Expats.

Hong Kong currently has strict isolation and quarantine rules due to the ongoing pandemic.


Getty Images / Getty Images for the 2021 Caucus Awards Gala

However, Nicole was granted a quarantine waiver by authorities, which has received some major backlash.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

According to the South China Morning Post, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau released a statement saying Nicole had been “granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption.”

They added that her filming work is “conducive to maintain the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy.”

As you may have guessed, some Hong Kong residents were less than thrilled about her special treatment.


Patrick Hertzog / AFP via Getty Images

One person called BS on the claim that she’s helping to maintain the Hong Kong economy.

It’s bad enough that Amazon is backing two whole shows about the glam lives of HK expats while many HKers are trying to flee a crackdown. Now add quarantine exceptionalism for Nicole Kidman, who apparently helps “maintain” the HK economy. w/ @Jane_Li911:
https://t.co/VmLhd70Fkg


Twitter: @maryhui

Another person contrasted the other issues going on in Hong Kong with Nicole’s exemption.

Normally I wouldn’t give two shits about Nicole Kidman, but to see on the same day HKU students hauled to court over suicide condolences, contrasted with Kidman being flown in on a private jet and taken shopping, made me snap


Twitter: @gongnui

This person seemed to find the silver lining in the situation.

Disgust at the special treatment given to Nicole Kidman seems to have united the local and expat communities in #HongKong for a change.


Twitter: @kevinkfyam

Nicole is still currently filming the series and has yet to address the backlash.


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR