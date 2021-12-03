Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Nicole Kidman Almost Quit Lucille Ball Film Backlash - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Nicole Kidman Almost Quit Lucille Ball Film Backlash
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman Almost Quit Lucille Ball Film Backlash

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“The producer Todd Black and Aaron Sorkin were both like, ‘Absolutely not.’ They were like, ‘No.'”

Table of Contents

Being the Ricardos premieres one week from today, which means there isn’t much time left to wait for Nicole Kidman’s widely-discussed portrayal of legendary comedian and actor Lucille Ball.


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

The upcoming film, which Aaron Sorkin directs, focuses on Lucille’s relationship with Desi Arnaz, her real-life husband and sitcom costar at the height of their I Love Lucy fame.

Javier Bardem will play Desi, while J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, and Jake Lacy round out the rest of the movie’s main cast.


Jason Mendez / WireImage via Getty Images

Critics who saw the film early agreed, contradicting the passionate opinions of some fans who felt someone else — Debra Messing, mainly — would have been better suited for the role than the Big Little Lies actor. Most arguments against Nicole’s casting suggested she and Lucille look nothing alike.


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images, Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

During a recent appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan, Nicole revealed that public backlash nearly drove her to back out of Being the Ricardos altogether.


Jason Mendez / WireImage via Getty Images

“When the reality of playing [Lucille] hit me, I went, ‘What I have said yes to?'” she recalled. To which I then went, ‘Oh no, I’m not right. Everyone thinks I’m not right, so I’m going to try to sidestep this.'”

View this video on YouTube


ABC / Via youtube.com

“The producer Todd Black and Aaron Sorkin were both like, ‘Absolutely not.’ I was in Australia and they were like, ‘No,'” Nicole explained. “And thank God, because then I was so grateful because I got to fall in love with her.”


Jason Mendez / WireImage via Getty Images

Echoing film reviewers, Lucille and Desi’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, shared positive feedback after watching Nicole in Being the Ricardos. “Nicole Kidman became my mother’s soul,” Lucie said in an Instagram video. “She crawled into her head — I don’t know how you do that.”

Being the Ricardos opens in theaters Dec. 10, and becomes available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting Dec. 21. Will you be watching?

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Aaron Carter Says Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin ‘Will Not...

Deion Sanders Invites Brittany Renner To Educate His...

Deion Sanders Invites Brittany Renner To Educate His...

Drake Cracks Up After Couple Asks Him ‘Are...

Brandy Looks Back On 1997 ‘Cinderella’ Movie &...

Adele Dyes Her Eyebrows Or Else She Looks...

Zendaya & Tom Holland Talk Height Difference &...

NBA Says LeBron James Cleared Their Protocols After...

Luke Grimes On Kayce & Monica’s Future –...

Everything To Know About His 3 Kids –...

Leave a Comment