Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Called Kim Kardashian’s O.J. Simpson Jokes On “SNL” “Insensitive”

TMZ also claimed that Tanya was left questioning how much the Kardashians really cared about Nicole, in light of Kris Jenner’s close friendship with her.
“[O.J.] and Nicole’s kids are all so amazing… I just have respect for them,” Kim explained in an appearance on Jonathan Cheban’s podcast in 2019. “Their lives must be extremely hard to really go through that. So, I always try to keep to myself on that issue and not bring anything up for them.”
At the time, Kim even refused to share her opinion on the case. “I’ve never expressed how I’ve felt about that because I just respect his children,” she said.