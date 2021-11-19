Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata Attend ‘GQ’ Men Of The Year – Hollywood Life

It was a red carpet date night for Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata on Nov. 18! The couple attended the ‘GQ’ Men Of The Year party in West Hollywood together.

Nicolas Cage, 57, had his wife, Riko Shibata, 26, by his side for the GQ Men of the Year Party on Nov. 18. The couple, who married in Feb. 2021, held hands as they walked the red carpet together at the star-studded event. Nicolas was all smiles in his black suit and tie, which he paired with a fedora hat. Meanwhile, Riko wore a patterned wrap dress with thong sandals and socks. She had her hair piled back in an updo with a center part as she held tight to her husband’s hand.

The photos were reminiscent of those from Nicolas and Riko’s very first red carpet together in July. There, they also held hands and kept close while attending the premiere of Pig. It’s been less than a year since Nicolas and Riko secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in Feb. 2021. News of their marriage broke at the beginning of March, when it was also revealed that they had met move than one year prior in Japan.

Nicolas and Riko’s relationship began shortly before COVID hit. Prior to the lockdown, the two spent some time together in New York City, but were then forced into a long distance relationship when Riko returned to Japan amidst quarantine regulations. In August 2020, Nicolas admitted that he hadn’t seen his then-girlfriend in six months, but he still decided to propose to her via FaceTime amidst the around-the-world romance.

In October, Nicolas and Riko looked madly in love as they posed on their first magazine cover together. The two embraced one another on the cover of Flaunt, and posed for a photo shoot in the middle of the desert. This is the fifth marriage for the actor, whose previous wives are Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim and Erika Koike. The fourth marriage lasted just four days.

Nicolas had two children before meeting Riko, as well. He and Alice have a son, Kal-El, while he shares another son, Weston Coppola, with ex-girlfriend, Christina Fulton. The two dated in the late 80s and early 90s before splitting.