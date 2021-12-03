Nicky Hilton Reality Show Plans After ‘Paris In Love’: Interview – Hollywood Life

Nicky Hilton says there is no chance of her ever having her own reality show. Still, she loved being in ‘Paris In Love’.

Nicky Hilton, 38, may be a stand-out on sister Paris Hilton’s docuseries Paris In Love, but the fashionista has no plans for her own reality show. “No! Definitely not,” Nicky replied during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife when asked if the Peacock series about Paris’ nuptials to Carter Reum, 40, made her want her own spin-off.

“I just prefer to lead a more normal life and I’m busy with my work and family and two kids. It’s not for me,” Nicky — who recently released her fifth shoe collection called Nicky Hilton X French Sole — added. The socialite is mom to kids Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Teddy Marilyn, 3, with husbandJames Rothschild.

The Hilton heir admits she enjoyed being part of the series, but didn’t initially plan on playing a big role. “When I told [Paris] that I would participate in the docuseries, I didn’t know what that entailed, but I guess that the producers said they really have got to see a different side of Paris and just how comfortable she was [with me],” she explained.

Paris married businessman Carter in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony on Nov. 11. Though it was her third engagement, Nicky said she knew there was something special about Reum from the start. “She just seemed really content,” the designer said of her sister’s romance, which started right before the 2020 pandemic. With lockdown, Nicky said Paris was “able to take that time and get to know someone and nest with someone is really special. Once in a lifetime.”

Paris and Carter’s romance was rocked by scandal just days after their nuptials when it was revealed that he had a 9-year-old lovechild with reality star Laura Bellizzi. His spokesperson confirmed the reports, telling Page Six, “The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.” Her mother Laura starred in the short-lived VH1 reality series Secrets of Aspen, which aired in 2010.

Paris In Love is available to stream now on Peacock, with new episodes out each Thursday.