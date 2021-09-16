Nicky Hilton & Lookalike Daughter Teddy In Mini Dresses – Photo – Hollywood Life

Nicky Hilton took her lookalike daughter out to lunch in NYC on Sept. 15 & the pair looked fabulous.

Nicky Hilton, 37, has a mini-me and it’s her adorable three-year-old daughter, Teddy. The mother-daughter-due looked fabulous as they went out to lunch in New York City on Sept. 15. Nicky looked like a Barbie doll when she rocked a LoveShackFancy pink polka dot mini dress with ruched short sleeves and a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, Teddy looked like her mom when she wore a ruffled mini dress and gold shoes.

Teddy is taking a page out of her mother’s stylebook as she rocked a similar dress to Nicky’s. Teddy’s pale blue dress featured ruffled sleeves and had a pretty blue floral print all over it. She styled the mini with metallic gold strappy shoes and an adorable white bow that pulled her blonde hair back and out of her face.

Nicky and Teddy always look fabulous when they hang out together and just a few weeks ago the duo was out in Malibu when Nicky rocked a blue and white Polo Ralph Lauren Striped Shirtdress with Canfora Gail Sandals, a Carolina Santo Domingo Raffia Tote, and Garrett Leight Hampton x Sunglasses. Teddy was dressed in a long-sleeve cotton pink dress covered in cute rainbows.

Nicky has been on a roll lately considering NYFW was last week and all of her fashion week outfits were on point. From her tiger print Alaia Dress to her Balenciaga Tweed Dress, and her black and white Alice + Olivia dress – Nicky has been slaying the streets of NYC. We love how Teddy is following in her mom’s footsteps and we cannot wait to see what she wears next.