Nicki Minaj’s Louis Vuitton Jacket & Shorts – Photos – Hollywood Life

Nicki Minaj looked fabulous when she rocked a leather Louis Vuitton jacket & super short shorts in sexy new photos.

If there’s one thing for sure about Nicki Minaj, 38, it’s that she always makes a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she showed off her figure in a Louis Vuitton ensemble. The rapper opted to wear a tight brown Embossed Monogram Leather Bomber Jacket which costs a whopping $5,900 and she paired it with tiny black short shorts.

In true Nicki style, she completed her look with funky accessories including a tiny leather Louis Vuitton purse, bedazzled metallic ankle-strap sandals, and massive oversized sunglasses. As for her glam, she rocked platinum blonde hair up in a slicked-back high ponytail with the rest of her hair down in curls, ending below her waist.

Nicki captioned the slideshow of photos, “styled by Onika – hair by tae – makeup by Onika – photo by tae.” In all of the photos, Nicki posed on a rock by a pool and just one day before, she rocked yet another designer ensemble that was just as flawless.

Nicki rocked the same hairstyle for her other outfit when she threw on a Burberry bralette with a super low-cut scoop neckline styled with high-waisted baggy Burberry drawstring shorts that ended at her knees. She accessorized with a massive diamond necklace that read, “Chun-Li” and topped her look off with a pair of tan heels. She captioned the slideshow, “Burberry Plaid … u in dat that I alrdy had.styled by Onika – hair by tae – makeup by Onika- photo by tae.”