Nicki Minaj under fire for & # 39; disrespect & # 39; Rosa Parks in a new song!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
17
Logo

Nicki Minaj previewed his new song tentatively titled "Yikes,quot; on Instagram last night. And although he only released a 51-second fragment, one line of the song is making people talk.

And some people say that Nicki's line was "disrespectful,quot; toward the legendary Civil Rights icon, Rosa Parks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here