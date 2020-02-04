Nicki Minaj under fire for & # 39; disrespect & # 39; Rosa Parks in a new song!

Nicki Minaj previewed his new song tentatively titled "Yikes,quot; on Instagram last night. And although he only released a 51-second fragment, one line of the song is making people talk.

And some people say that Nicki's line was "disrespectful,quot; toward the legendary Civil Rights icon, Rosa Parks.

Nicki rhymes. "All the bitches Rosa Parks, uh oh, lift your ass." Nicki's bar was a reference to Rosa's public stance against segregation, more than 50 years ago. Rosa's refusal to give up her seat led her to jail, where she was tortured. But in the end, his sacrifice helped millions obtain their civil rights.

And the release of Nicki's controversial song is causing a lot of controversy on Twitter.

Here are some answers:

This is not the first time Nicki has been accused of disrespecting a historic African-American figure. In 2014, Malcolm X's family opposed her by using a photo of the legendary activist looking out the window with a gun for the artwork of her single "Looking Ass N * gga."