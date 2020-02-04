Nicki Minaj under fire after talking about Rosa Parks in new songs

She has returned with new music!

Monday musician Nicki Minaj He treated his fans with a clip of his latest song "Yikes." While many were excited to hear the new song of the famous rapper, a specific line that rapped has bothered many people. Specifically, Minaj commented on the late civil rights activist rosa Parks what many call disrespectful

In the verse, Minaj can be heard saying, "Everything b-ches Rosa Parks, uh-oh lift your ass." Many fans rushed to call the rapper for his disrespectful lyrics to Parks. Especially considering the timing of the lyrics. Not only is February Black History Month, but on February 4 it also marks what Parks' 107 birthday would have been.

Although many quickly criticized the artist, there are also some who believe that the lyrics are actually a call to people to continue fighting for their beliefs.