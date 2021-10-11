Nicki Minaj Trends On Twitter After Defending Jesy Nelson Amid Blackfishing Allegations

Chile! A lot was said during Nicki Minaj’s IG Live with Jesy Nelson, and now Nicki is trending on Twitter. Outside of a few kiki’s, while the two talked about Jesy’s new single “Boyz” featuring Nicki and played a few games, the conversation got a little more serious. This was once Nicki brought up claims that Jesy is allegedly blackfishing. Over the past few days, Twitter users have called out the former Little Mix member for her appearance.

According to People, if you’re not familiar with Little Mix, they’re a pop group out of the U.K. Jesy recently left the group in December due to the group “taking a toll” on her mental health. In addition, she claimed that she was “truly unhappy” being a member. Now that she’s a solo artist, all eyes are on her, and folks aren’t feeling her look.

The backlash isn’t swaying Nicki from showing Jesy love and support! Nicki addressed the accusations and issues with Jesy and Little Mix member Leigh-Anne during the live over alleged text messages. Nicki expressed that she feels since Jesy parted ways with the group, she’s being attacked and that Leigh-Anne didn’t have this energy years ago when they were group mates.

Nicki didn’t hold anything back when she talked about blackfishing. “It’s a lot of women out here in the U.S. that tan, get bigger lips, get all types of s**t done to themselves. I wear blonde hair down to my feet if I want to when I want to. Contacts whatever.” She continued saying that as long as you’re not hurting anybody or speaking negatively about anyone’s race or culture, you should be able to enjoy your body, your makeup, your whatever, “however the f**k you want it to.”

Although the topic was about Jesy, she was quiet and let Nicki speak on the allegations. However, earlier during the live, Jesy mentioned that when she was in the group with two women of color, there was never any conversation around her blackfishing. The folks on Twitter are not pleased with Nicki standing by Jesy and felt like some of her comments were wrong. One tweeted, “Not Nicki giving Jesy Nelson (white woman) blackfishing pass, that’s crazy.”

Roomies, what do you think about this?

