Nicki Minaj Tells Fans On Twitter That She Won’t Be Teasing Anymore Music

Nicki Minaj is moving different—at least when it comes to previewing new music. The award-winning, global superstar took to Twitter to chit-chat with her fanbase, nicknamed the Barbz. She spoke on new music, Instagram comments and her appreciation for her “Kingdom.”

Nicki On New Tunes

“Miss Mamas can we please get a lil teaser of something we are desperate for music @NICKIMINAJ,” the Twitter account @NickiClassics asked.

In her response, the artist didn’t waste any time beating around the bush.

“No. Never again will I tell you guys sh*t about sh*t chi,” Nicki tweeted. “Y’all know. IYKYK. Sorry booski. Wish I could still do those things like the old days but too many frauds be in the mix just lookn for sum to beef bout chi. So nope. Just know tho.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Nicki’s Instagram Comments

And music isn’t the only thing Nicki is moving private about. Fans may have noticed Nicki has a restricted Instagram comment section. Most of her comments come from celebrity friends and peeps with a blue check on their profiles. Well, it looks like the Barbz have been begging Nicki to let them gas her in the comments. But, much like the teaser, she doesn’t seem to be here for it.

“Can you open your comments on Instagram? So we can comment on your page queen @NICKIMINAJ #RHOP,” the Twitter account @Nickishiatus asked.

“Babe no,” Nicki responded. “I see y’all telling me the benefits, etc. Thanks guys.”

Nicki didn’t go into details about her refusal to preview new tunes or share her Instagram comment section with fans. However, as always, she made sure to thank her fanbase for staying true.

“But I will say the Kingdom has been BEYOND patient & I don’t take it for granted,” Nicki wrote. “By any stretch of the imagination. So yeah.”

Nicki Hosts RHOP

Nonetheless Nicki’s assumed desire for more privacy didn’t stop her from being a knockout host. The star began trending on Twitter on Sunday night as ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ aired. As the host, Nicki served looks, vibrant energy and hot tea!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Nicki Minaj Tells Fans On Twitter That She Won’t Be Teasing Anymore Music appeared first on The Shade Room.