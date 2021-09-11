Nicki Minaj Teases New Music With Brandy, Tamar Braxton & Keke Wyatt – Hollywood Life

This is not a drill: Nicki Minaj teased new music with Brandy, Tamar Braxton, and Keke Wyatt ahead of the weekend.

Nicki Minaj teased new music with all-star trifecta — and fans are excited. The rapper, 38, shared a snippet of a new track that featured audio of Brandy, Tamar Braxton, and Keke Wyatt harmonizing from her studio on Twitter on Friday, Sept. 10.

pic.twitter.com/fQA15VhRBN — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 11, 2021

Naturally, her fans were elated, with many of them calling the vocals “heavenly” and “angelic.” One Twitter follower even wrote that they wanted the snippet played at their funeral. The tease comes only a few days after the “Super Bass” rapper tweeted out to her followers that she wanted the female artists to assist her.

Barbz: ask Keke, Tamar & Brandy to redo this. That’s what I sound like in my head. Would love to hear ppl who can rlly do it 😟🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/7BuZMv7Edw — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

On Twitter, she also tried to enlist Kehlani, Jhené Aiko, and Summer Walker for the new mystery collaboration, as seen in her tweet here. She explained in a separate tweet that she wanted to compile an acapella with her colleagues so that she could put something “special together.”

Once I have the a capella vocals I’ll put Smthn special together with it 🙏🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

She later added that she planned to do something similar with female rappers down the line. One Twitter user tweeted in response, “Idk what R&B challenge/collab type situation Nicki is mixing up but I’m here for all of it.”

I’m gonna do smthn similar with female rappers. But that’s for a diff night 🤣 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2021

The rapper revealed last year that a new album was forthcoming. Nicki also revealed last year that she teamed up with HBO Max for a docuseries centered on her life and career. In an Instagram video in November 2020, Nicki said, “It’s going to give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in this delicate and memorable way,” she captioned the post. “A way that my fans will love forever. This doc is next level. I can promise you that.” Directed by Michael John Warren, the docuseries does not yet have a release date, but it will be comprised of six episodes.

“I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika,” Michael said in the press release at the time. “I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”

Between new music and a docuseries, it’s a good time to be a Nicki Minaj fan.