Nicki Minaj might be a little late but she definitely served in her recent video doing Saucy Santana’s “Walk” challenge, named after his hit song.

The two artists built quite the rapport this week after engaging in an entertaining livestream on Instagram that left fans wanting more.

The budding friendship started to grow some legs on Wednesday when Nicki went live to have conversations with her fans. She kept stressing during the near-hour livestream that she wanted Saucy Santana to join her.

After she finally worked through her technical difficulties, Saucy Santana got his moment with her and the two hit it off.

The pair talked about a lot of things including his music, his look and they even play a few rounds of “F**k, Marry, Kill.”

At one point, Saucy Santana got bold and shot his shot at Nicki Minaj, asking when he would give her a feature.

“I really only got one motherf**king question–when I’m getting my motherf**king feature?” Santana demanded from Nicki before Nicki got awkwardly quiet.

Santana joked that perhaps Nicki’s video froze, but Nicki clapped back saying he didn’t have to put her on the spot like that, though she didn’t outright tell him no. You can watch the hilarious clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The two also had a little messy moment when playing a round of “F**k, Marry, Kill,” when Nicki suggested that Arrogant Tae doesn’t like hairstylist Jonathan Wright.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

After cutting up with Santana, Nicki dropped her “Walk” challenge Friday while rocking a cheetah print look and bright red booties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Did Nicki’s challenge give what it needed? Let us know!

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Nicki Minaj Takes On Saucy Santana’s ‘Walk’ Challenge (Video) appeared first on The Shade Room.