Nicki Minaj Shares New Family Videos With Her Adorable Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj’s adorable son, Papa Bear’s first birthday is quickly approaching, and on Thursday, she treated fans to some new family videos of her with her baby boy and her husband Kenneth Petty.

In the videos, Nicki, Kenneth, and Papa Bear are sitting on the couch and she says, “Papa, say me and mama laughed at that.” She proceeded to say, “Papa..say hi,” and he says “Hi,” for the camera, causing her to gasp with excitement.

She shared a second video where she gave fans a closer look at her son’s cuteness, as well as some additional photos and videos, showing how much he has grown.

Last October, Nicki confirmed that she had given birth to a baby boy as she took the time to thank her celebrity friends for their congratulatory gifts as she entered motherhood.

At the time she said, “Thank you Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

And for the New Year, she shared the first photos of her adorable baby boy on social media, showing off that he is in fact definitely her twin.

