Nicki Minaj Seemingly Confirms She Will Be Co-Hosting The ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Reunion

Mrs. Petty was in the crib catching up on reality TV throughout the pandemic, and it looks like she’s about to do more than commentate from her couch. Nicki Minaj has been diligent about live tweeting her hot takes about ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ and back in July, she told her fans she would be hosting the reunion.

We can’t call it for sure, but it looks like Nicki manifested a seat next to Andy Cohen, which she seemingly confirmed in a recent Instagram post.

“GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy #Moment4Life,” Nicki commented the post posing beside Andy, holding her ‘Real Housewives’ cue cards.

For the majority of the pandemic, Nicki Minaj remained at home with her son and husband, which she recently revealed was due to her getting COVID. In a series of tweets, Nicki spoke about deciding against attending the Met Gala out of fear of bringing the virus home to Papa Bear.

Recently, however, Nicki has been popping out! Nicki recently made a guest appearance at Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s concert in Los Angeles. Nicki surprised fans at the sold-out show and she had Mr. Petty and Papa Bear right beside her.

Are y’all here for Nicki hosting the reunion, Roomies? Let us know what y’all think in the comments.

