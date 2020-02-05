Nicki Minaj reveals that he wanted to get on Beyonce's "I'm sorry,quot;

TSR Tunisia: Nicki Minaj left the Twitter dispute this morning on a stage in Beverly Hills tonight, sitting pretty for a conversation organized by Pollstar Live. During the forum, Nicki shared that not only is new music coming, but he also revealed that he wanted to get on Beyonce's song "Sorry,quot; from Bey's legendary album "Lemonade."

"When I heard Beyonce's album and she made a song called & # 39; I'm sorry & # 39 ;, I thought, & # 39; Girl, why don't you let me do 12 measures on that? & # 39; I was thinking about my head because I love that song. " Nicki said he would receive Irving Azoff.

And now I also wonder the same. Every time Nicki and Queen Bey collaborated, it was a certified bop.

It's never too late to make a remix or maybe we can get a new track of Beyonce / Nicki Minaj all together. Roomies, would you be here for a "Sorry,quot; remix with Nicki Minaj?