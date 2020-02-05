Nicki Minaj returns the applause to Meek Mill after he despised her husband, the Twitter war continues

Wenn

The femcee of & # 39; Yikes & # 39; and her ex-boyfriend are involved in a war of words on social networks after being surprised by liking an Instagram post mocking Kenneth Petty.

It didn't take long to Nicki Minaj answer to meek mill after the latter was caught digging her husband Kenneth Petty. Former lovers are now involved in an online war, transmitting dirty clothes on social networks.

Nicki first took Instagram to deter Meek's sense of fashion. She called him a clown and hinted at his tendencies to violence with his women. "You're a [clown]. You do it for my liking. #TwitterFingers hits women, fearful of men," he wrote in his story.

She added on Twitter, "N ** has been tweeting about my man for a year now. Talking about him he went to my page to see it but it was blocked. My shit, keep going. I know you're ashamed." You got into that store when they pressed you. "

Meek responded by raising Nicki's older brother, Jelani Maraj, who was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of raping his minor stepdaughter. "The only way you can try to kill my career is to say that I hit women," Meek tweeted. "Talk about your brother convicted of rape and they met you and you paid for his lawyer … your little brother also touched that little girl! You know I know that."

"You want me to crash with your boyfriend and I won't," he added. "You are sad that you are willing to destroy your man because you are losing now and everyone in the industry knows you as a bad person! You knew your brother was raping that little girl so I walked away from you!"

Not to be left behind, Nicki accused him of beating his own family: "You hit your own sister and recorded her. He spit on her and recorded her. He kicked me in front of your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking Duck D ** k made you feel hard again. Move on."

Meek vehemently replied: "Surrounded by rapists who speak what? Stop playing. You chose a good time to say that I once put your hands on you … you are full of hate and the whole industry knows you full of hate .. and your bag going down so you want to destroy me. "

He continued: "I can't believe that all the people in the industry let these people survive so long in the game knowing that they are really unpleasant people and that they have an unpleasant education … Everyone really knows what is going on! Never I'm afraid to talk! "

"Go to church, leave me alone!" He concluded. "My girl is pregnant with me, watching me tweet about my ex is very clown … Ima go out."

However, Nicki was not finished. She defended her brother, claiming that the rape accusation was his ex-wife's ploy to blackmail her. "Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn't involved just so people don't love me. He can never stand alone. He won't tell the mother that the mother is on the tape asking me $ 20 million to make the load disappear though. U was close. You know. See you soon, "he said.

She also teased her ex for being obsessed with her. "Trigger fingers turn to the badly constructed #TwitterFingers face and ** obsessed with the Queen," he wrote.