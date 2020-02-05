Nicki Minaj: Meek Mill abused me … Meek: Nicki is a pedophile enabler!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Nicki Minaj and Meek Milk are in the middle of. Vicious battle of Twitter. And both accuse each other of horrible criminal behavior.

It all started this morning, when Meek Mill likes a retouched Photoshop image of Nicki's husband, inside a discounted clothing store:

Nicki responded immediately and imposed some explosive accusations against Meek. According to NicKi, Meek abused her. She claims that Meek kicked her in front of her mother.

Nicki also states that meek abused his sister too.

Look:

72625FD7-6016-4D2B-97D7-9885BC899E4B
A98B7C89-D003-473E-9050-D52BCA83CB15

Meek responded by saying that Nicki allows his brother, who was recently convicted of sexually abusing his 12-year-old stepdaughter. According to Meek, Nicki knew about the abuse and protected his brother by paying his lawyer:

EBDE8D79-F8C5-4D98-A183-5B5B32EF9A3A
A22CEFF9-D91C-4BD0-88F5-5B46CB8D3547
EBDE8D79-F8C5-4D98-A183-5B5B32EF9A3A
B7357CC9-8E54-4420-9443-38E49A7C0215
7356E68F-A23B-40B2-9D5E-2E2BB94BBAC9
0F74AD42-681C-4C57-A30E-62688E70ADD5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here