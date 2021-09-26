Nicki Minaj Makes Guest Appearance At Lil Baby And Lil Durk’s Los Angeles Concert

Certain artists can easily cause waves wherever they go and Nicki Minaj happens to be on that list. The rap sensation surprised the innanet when clips surfaced of her guest appearance on Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s Back Outside tour stop in Los Angeles.

The sold-out show took place at the Staples Center on Friday night. The crowd, seemingly confused at first, grew loud and enthused as soon as Nicki walked across the stage. She performed her hit record “Seeing Green” and her remix of Bia’s hot song “Whole Lotta Money.”

Dressed in a colorful, short-sleeved top and bright blue leggings, Nicki gave fans a taste of her dance moves—even dropping it low at one point. She paired her outfit with fluffy, pink heels and almost floor-length, ombre purple hair.

And she didn’t come alone for the iconic link-up. Her husband Kenneth Petty and their infant child, lovingly nicknamed Papa Bear, were present for the show. In various videos shared on social media, Kenneth is seen on stage holding a blanket-wrapped Papa Bear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The sight of her mini family on stage caused some buzz on social media. Folks couldn’t help but to compare her presence at the concert to her absence at this year’s Met Gala. As previously reported, one of Nicki’s reasons for skipping the highly-anticipated gala was lack of a nanny.

“I have an infant son with no nannies during COVID,” Nicki tweeted at the time. “who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself.”

So, given the massive audience at the concert and her previous concerns about COVID-19, controversial conversation picked up. However, Nicki seemed to pay it no mind throughout Saturday. Instead, she shared footage on Instagram of the night including her performance and backstage vibes with her husband, crew and Lil Baby.

Lil Durk took to his own Instagram account to brag on the guest appearance.

“We made the impossible possible if we do a deluxe baby we gotta put Nicki on it,” he wrote in his caption beneath stage photos.

Nicki wasn’t the only surprise guest to join the Los Angeles show. Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg also performed.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Nicki Minaj Makes Guest Appearance At Lil Baby And Lil Durk’s Los Angeles Concert appeared first on The Shade Room.