Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, & Son Leave New Jersey Studio — Pic – Hollywood Life

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty were spotted walking out of the door of a studio in New Jersey as their baby boy, whom they refer to as ‘Papa Bear,’ was wrapped in a blanket while in his father’s arms.

Nicki Minaj, 38, and Kenneth Petty, 43, recently brought their son out on a rare outing and it was adorable to see. The doting parents were photographed leaving a studio in New Jersey and the proud dad was holding the sweet tot, whom they have only publicly called “Papa Bear,” as he was wrapped in a blanket. The doting mom was leading the way while they walked down a flight of stairs and looked as happy as could be with a smile as her long locks were down.

Nicki and Kenneth’s latest outing with their son comes after they celebrated his first birthday. The mom and dad had a big party that was Kung-Fu Panda-themed and included lot of fun activities, eye-catching decorations, and sweet treats, including an amazing cake for the birthday boy. Nicki shared several photos from the festivities to Instagram and they included loving pics of her and Kenneth snuggling their precious bundle of joy.

“On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear,” Nicki wrote in the caption of the pics. “You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda.”

In addition to throwing her son a bash, Nicki received a lot of impressive presents for him from family and friends, including Lil Wayne, who sent the cutie Givenchy clothes and shoes. The shocked rapper took to her social media to share video clips of all the boxes and thanked him while filming. “This is so dope. Wow,” she could be heard saying in the clips. “Thank you so so much. This stuff is amazing and beautiful. I love you so much.”

Nicki and Kenneth welcomed their baby boy last year but have yet to reveal his name. She does, however, post regular pics and videos of him and he’s as cute as can be! We look forward to seeing more memorable moments with Nicki’s family.