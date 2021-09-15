Nicki Minaj Invited To The White House For Vaccine Comments

“I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business.”
The “Barbie Tingz” rapper also explained why she was absent from the Met Gala, which required attendees to be vaccinated. “If I get vaccinated, it won’t [be] for the Met,” she tweeted. “It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research.”
To make matters worse — somehow — Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles got involved:
The internet then took this alleged testimony and ran with it, expertly churning out a bunch of related memes — because of course it did.
The memes kept growing (I stand by this pun, IDC) so much so that the government of Trinidad and Tobago issued a response. “As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad,” Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh said in a televised COVID-19 update earlier today. “Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim.”
So, in the latest update, the Queen of Rap tweeted that she was contacted by the White House and will be going to learn more about the vaccine.
“The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction,” the Trinidadian-born rapper wrote. “Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the people who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3.”
Nicki also promised fans “full transparency” and offered to ask questions on behalf of individuals who wanted to know more about the vaccine.
Following, ahem, #BallGate, the rap star took to Instagram to announce that she is currently in “Twitter jail.” She wrote on her story that she was in the process of making a Twitter poll before she received a message saying she wasn’t allowed to tweet.
Welp! While I wish the Oval Office visit was under better circumstances than publicly professed vaccine hesitancy, I’m glad that Nicki is taking the steps to (hopefully) get vaccinated and encourage more people to do so!
With the Delta variant continuing to spread and three times as many COVID cases this year as compared to the same time last year, getting vaccinated is the best protection against the virus. Head to the CDC’s website to find out more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
