Nicki Minaj Got COVID-19 And Isn’t Vaccinated

“If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met.”
In response to speculation that she’d pulled out of appearing at this year’s Met Gala, Minaj said she contracted the disease after the show prep as well as shooting a music video: “Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?”
She also appeared to scoff at the suggestion to “get vaccinated,” claiming that “Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile.”
In a follow-up tweet, Minaj claimed that the Met Gala “[wants] you” to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before revealing that she herself has not gotten vaccinated: “[I]f I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now.”
“In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”
With the Delta variant continuing to circulate throughout the world, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is your best protection against the virus. Head to the CDC’s website to find out more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
