Nicki Minaj Got COVID-19 And Isn’t Vaccinated

“If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met.”


This evening, the rapper and singer took to Twitter to reveal that she “got” COVID-19 while prepping for her scheduled performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which was eventually cancelled.

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video &amp; guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn


In response to speculation that she’d pulled out of appearing at this year’s Met Gala, Minaj said she contracted the disease after the show prep as well as shooting a music video: “Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?”


She also appeared to scoff at the suggestion to “get vaccinated,” claiming that “Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile.”


In a follow-up tweet, Minaj claimed that the Met Gala “[wants] you” to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before revealing that she herself has not gotten vaccinated: “[I]f I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now.”

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head &amp; face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️


“In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

With the Delta variant continuing to circulate throughout the world, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is your best protection against the virus. Head to the CDC’s website to find out more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

