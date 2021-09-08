Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Decided Not To Collab With Doja Cat On New Song ‘Get It Into It (Yuh)’

Recently, #NickiMinaj had a discussion with fans and #DojaCat’s new single, “Get Into It (Yuh)” was mentioned.

Explaining to fans why she didn’t join #DojaCat, though the latest single samples Nicki’s 2010 track, “Massive Attack,” she stated: “The truth is she asked me to get on that song. It’s not that I’m too busy at all.”

Nicki added, “It’s just, there were middle people involved in that situation. So, I had told her if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we dealt with each other directly, it would be different. But I didn’t love that song because I didn’t think I could bring anything to it.”

Nicki explained that she requested another song to be sent to her. “So I asked them to send me something else. I think that was the second song they sent me, but I asked them to send me something else and they didn’t send me anything else.”

Nicki also explained that she’s not trying to “do s**t just to do s**t” and wants to be more intentional.

As far as working with new artists, she stated, “So right now, there are a lot of artists, I’m talking about artists that I really like, that ask for us to do a feature. And I just told all of them like, ‘Yo, let’s really get the right thing.’ ’Cause right now, it’s a different everything for me.’ I don’t wanna just do s**t just to do s**. And especially with artists that I love and stuff, I really wanna make a moment with them that’s gonna last.”

As you know, Nicki recently collaborated with BIA, “Whole Lotta Money.” The two were able to connect and create a bond, which birthed the remix.

In 2020, Nicki did join Doja Cat on the remix of “Say So.”

