Nicki Minaj, Drake Declined To Be On Lil Nas X’s Montero

While speaking to Jeremy, Lil Nas X also reflected on his journey thus far, saying that he feels “blessed” for his platform. “Nobody even thought that I would be here. Everybody was like, ‘One-hit-wonder this, one-hit-wonder that.’ And now it’s amazing that my competition was Drake,” he said, adding that the Toronto-born rapper is his “idol.”



Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

