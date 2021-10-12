Nicki Minaj Defends Jesy Nelson Against Blackfishing



Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for MTV



She also touched on the issue of tanning, saying, “I want people to know that when I was in the video with [Nicki,] I didn’t even have any fake tan on. I’d been in Antigua prior to that for three weeks, and I’m just really lucky as a white girl that when I’m in the sun, I tan so dark. Leigh-Anne even said to me in the group, ‘Are you sure you’re not mixed race, because you go darker than me in the sun, it’s crazy.’ I wanted to come on this live today and show everyone that my hair is naturally curly, I’ve always had curly hair, I got it from my dad.”