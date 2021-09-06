Nicki Minaj And Rihanna Pic Broke The Whole Internet
“Imagine having Nicki Minaj as your momma and Rihanna as an auntie.”
Nicki Minaj and Rihanna hanging out together, looking like the pair of QUEENS they are???
AND! IT! WAS! Today, Nicki shared an incredible pic of my two faves — herself and RiRi (of course!).
“Love her downnnnnnn,” the 38-year-old wrote in the caption, along with the hashtags, “#RokNRiha, #QueenRih, #CaribbeanGirlsRunIt, ##NewYorkShit, and #YKTFV.”
The singers also served some cute-ass poses in a short Instagram video. “Caribbean things, you know what I’m sayin’?” Rihanna asked.
You might remember that the pair have collaborated on music before. My favorite of their songs was “Fly,” one of the best songs of 2011! So I’m just gonna go ahead and hope that this reunion means they’re busy working on new music together!
Anyway, within hours of posting the pics, the musicians went mega-viral on Twitter. Here’s what the internet had to say:
So, there ya have it! Nicki and RiRi are the queens of the internet (and my heart).
