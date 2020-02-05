Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of domestic violence amid a Twitter dispute

As the old saying goes, "Where there was fire, there are ashes." Or in this case income stay.

Ex partner Nicki MinajY meek mill We started on Wednesday with a vicious dispute on Twitter, airing each other's dirty clothes and making serious complaints about domestic violence.

According to The Shade Room, the 32-year-old "Going Bad,quot; rapper posted an Instagram photo of Nicki and her husband. Kenneth Petty, mocking the way he was dressed. Once Nicki "entered the shadow room,quot; and saw Meek's post, she tweeted a photo of the rapper on her phone and wrote, "Trigger fingers turn to the #TwitterFingers face badly constructed and obsessed with the Queen."

She followed that for writing that Meek has been "tweeting about my man for a year now. Talking about him he went to my page to see him but he was blocked (…) Continue."

Nicki also cited the recent meeting in Los Angeles, California, where Nicki and her husband were recorded in a shouting match in a shop with Meek.

Before making the same claims on Twitter, the 37-year-old "Good Form,quot; rapper visited Instagram to call Meek "clown,quot; and also wrote: "#TwitterFingers beat women, fear men."