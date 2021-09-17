Nickel nears seven-year high as market frets about supply

Article content LONDON — Nickel prices climbed towards seven-year highs on Friday as supply fears resurfaced after an Indonesian government official said the country was looking at taxes on exports of the stainless steel ingredient. Traders said profit-taking after the New York open weighed on nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME), which was down 0.2% to $19,360 a tonne at 1600 GMT. Prices of the metal used in electric vehicle batteries touched $20,705 a tonne last week, its highest since May 2014.

Article content “Inventories are low, demand is stronger than expected and supplies haven’t kept up. The idea of Indonesia imposing export taxes just adds to the mix,” one nickel trader said. INDONESIA: Investment minister Bahlil Lahadalia said Indonesia is exploring the possibility of levying an export tax on nickel products with less than 70% nickel content to drive expansion of the country’s domestic processing industry. INVENTORIES: Stocks of nickel in LME-registered warehouses have dropped 35% since April to 171,714 tonnes. Canceled warrants — metal earmarked for delivery — at 35% and one company holding large amounts of warrants are also fueling concern about a tight LME market. This pushed the premium for cash metal over the three-month contract to $32 a tonne, up from $15 at Thursday’s close.