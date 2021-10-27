Nickel 28 Announces Ramu Mine Temporary Suspension of Operations in Response to Covid-19

TORONTO — Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (“ Nickel 28 ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: NKL ) (FSE: 3JC0 ) has been notified by Metallurgical Corporation of China (“MCC”), our operating partner at the Ramu mine, that the mine site has paused production and operations for the next two weeks to protect against the rising spread of the Covid-19 virus. MCC has taken this step to protect its employee’s health and safety and to carry out additional Covid-19 screening, treatment and isolation, as required. While there will be some impact, Nickel 28 is not expecting the two week shutdown to have a material negative impact on production and sales for the year.

The Company has also learned that on October 25 th , 2021, a Ramu mine site employee passed away as a result of an accident at the mobile workshop. Our condolences go out to the family and relatives of the deceased and to the employees at the Ramu mine site for their loss. MCC and the authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.

About Nickel 28

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

