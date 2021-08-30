Nick Jonas Treats Priyanka Chopra Like A Snack In Photo

The “Don’t Give Up On Us” singer adorably held a knife and fork in his hand and pretended to take a bite out of Chopra’s lower body.
In the pic, Chopra seemed amused and she even captioned the photo, “Snack” with a knife and fork and a red heart emoji.
“Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him,” she said.
“I’m someone who likes to have a sense of control, but he’s the only one I don’t feel like I need to do that with,” Chopra continued. “I feel protected, calm.”
Chopra added that she and Jonas get along so well because they always have each other’s backs at the end of the day.
“We build each other up,” she said. “There’s no, like, ‘I want to pull you down,’ negativity, drama.”
That definitely comes through in their relationship. And judging by the way they treat each other in public, you can tell they’re obsessed with each other in every single way!
