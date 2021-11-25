Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Cuddle In Sweet Thanksgiving Message – Hollywood Life

There were no hard feelings between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra following the ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast,’ as he said he was ‘grateful’ for his wife in a Thanksgiving Day message.

It’s obvious what Nick Jonas is grateful for, especially after his Thanksgiving Day message to all his fans. In his Nov. 25 Instagram post, Nick, 29, sat on a couch next to his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka, 39, had her arms wrapped around the “This Is Heaven” singer, and she smiled brightly while leaning in presumably for a kiss. “Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!” Nick wrote. “Grateful for you @priyankachopra.”

This bit of love arrived on the heels of Priyanka stealing the show during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. While plenty of friends and family took shots at Nick, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas during the Netflix special, Priyanka burned down the building with her scorching jokes. “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap,” she said. “There are many ’90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand, and I have to explain them to him. He teaches me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like.” Priyanka also joked that she wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else. “Unless, of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single, might change things,” she quipped.

Actually, Priyanka might have to think twice if the Thor star calls it quits with Elsa Pataky. At least, she seemed to be enamored with Nick’s muscles after he posted a workout video on Nov. 22. “Monday motivation,” he captioned the black-and-white video. Priyanka couldn’t help herself from getting caught up in this thirst trap. “Damn! I just died in your arms,” she commented.

Thanksgiving kicks off a major holiday season for this couple. On top of the December holidays, Nick and Priyanka are just days away from celebrating their third wedding anniversary. The couple wed in two separate ceremonies in December 2018, after a year of dating. In 2020, Nick celebrated being “two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring, and beautiful woman” with a sweet Instagram post that contained pictures taken at their wedding. Priyanka responded to this love with a tribute of her own. “Happy 2-year anniversary to the love of my life,” she wrote. “Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you [Nick].”