Nick Colas Says Coinbase CEO Made A “Rookie Mistake” By Calling Out SEC By CoinQuora

- A few days ago, Coinbase’s CEO called out SEC for its “sketchy” behavior.
- This, according to Datatek Co-founder Nick Colas, was a “rookie mistake.”
- He says, he hopes Coinbase (NASDAQ:) “has learned or will learn its lessons shortly.”
In an interview with Bloomberg Markets and Finance, Datatek Research Co-founder, Nick Colas mentioned Coinbase’s recent action towards SEC. Colas says it was a “rookie mistake for a CEO to go to war with SEC.”
To recall, Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, called out SEC for its “really sketchy behavior.” He explained this in a series of tweets.
1/ Some really sketchy behavior coming out of the SEC recently.Story time…
— Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.