Nick Colas Says Coinbase CEO Made A “Rookie Mistake” By Calling Out SEC By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Nick Colas Says Coinbase CEO Made A “Rookie Mistake” By Calling Out SEC
  • A few days ago, Coinbase’s CEO called out SEC for its “sketchy” behavior.
  • This, according to Datatek Co-founder Nick Colas, was a “rookie mistake.”
  • He says, he hopes Coinbase (NASDAQ:) “has learned or will learn its lessons shortly.”

In an interview with Bloomberg Markets and Finance, Datatek Research Co-founder, Nick Colas mentioned Coinbase’s recent action towards SEC. Colas says it was a “rookie mistake for a CEO to go to war with SEC.”

To recall, Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, called out SEC for its “really sketchy behavior.” He explained this in a series of tweets.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR