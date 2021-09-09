Nick Cannon Wants More Kids After Already Having 7 — Watch – Hollywood Life

Never say never! In a recent interview, the ‘Masked Singer’ star revealed that he’s open to having more kids in the future, despite currently having seven children with four different women.

Nick Cannon, 40, has been blessed with seven beautiful kids, and if it’s meant for him to have more, he will. During an impromptu interview with TMZ on September 8, the Wild ‘n Out star revealed that he’ll have more kids if it’s in the cards. “God willing,” he told the outlet, adding that his “aura” and “essence” are the reason he’s so fertile. “If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

This isn’t the first time Nick has had to break down his reasoning for having so many kids with a range of baby mamas, especially after he had four kids with three different women in a six-month span. During a Monday, August 9 appearance on The Breakfast Club with host Charlamagne Tha God, Nick stood his ground and felt as if having children with one person seemed like an antiquated concept.

“Why do people question that? That’s a Euro-centric concept when you think about the ideas of like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life, and really that’s just to classify property when you think about it,” he said. “Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child,’” he further explained.

Even though Nick was previously married to Mariah Carey, 52, whom he divorced in 2016, he previously stated that he doesn’t “subscribe” to the concept of monogamy. “It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit.” In fact, during a July interview with rap duo City Girls on his Nick Cannon Radio program, the actor was adamant that he was having kids “on purpose.”

The California native has seven kids, four of which arrived within one year of one another, with four different women. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah and also shares son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 8 months, with Brittany Bell. In June, he welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abbey De La Rosa and son Zen with Alyssa Scott.