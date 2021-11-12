Nick Cannon Trolls When Asked By Andy Cohen Who His “Favorite Baby Mama” Is

Roommates, Nick Cannon is on a roll when it comes to making babies (and making headlines) and he just added another shocking revelation that has social media on fire. When asked by Andy Cohen who among the four women who have had his children is his favorite, Nick Cannon gave the ultimate trolling answer.

During a recent episode of his daytime talk show, Nick Cannon and Andy Cohen played a revealing game of Plead The Fifth—and things got pretty spicy when the topic of Nick’s “baby mamas” came up.

When Andy asked Nick during the game which one of his four “baby mamas” was his favorite between ex-wife Mariah Carey, Alyssa Scott, Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, he attempted to answer the outlandish question before switching things up by trolling instead.

Although the audience was begging for him to “plead the fifth,” Nick instead responded saying “I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is…the next one!”

As we previously reported, earlier this month Nick Cannon appeared to shoot his shot at Saweetie when she expressed that she’s ready to be a mother. Saweetie hopped on Twitter and said she “wants some babies.”

Shortly after, Nick decided to enter the chat and let her know he is ready to help her achieve her goal. Using just emojis, he quote-tweeted her post and added a thinking face, ninja, laughing face and man with raised hand, while also Nick retweeting Saweetie’s original message.

As of now, Saweetie has yet to respond to Nick Cannon.

