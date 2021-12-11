Nick Cannon Shows Off His New Tattoo In Honor Of His Son Zen 

Earlier this week Nick Cannon shared the devastating news that his 5-month-old son Zen Cannon, unfortunately, passed away last weekend after battling brain cancer. On Friday, Nick shared an image of the latest tattoo he has added to his body, and it’s definitely one of his most touching tattoos.

Every day on Nick’s talk show he begins things off with the “Pic of the Day,” and Friday’s picture was an image of Nick’s latest tattoo, which is an image of his late son Zen as an angel. Nick said the tattoo is placed on his ribs and added, “It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience. To forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side, that’s my angel.”

He proceeded to share a video of him getting the tattoo.

As previously reported, on Tuesday, Nick shared the heartbreaking news on his talk show and said, “Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus which was pretty much a malignant invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer, and it’s tough.”

Alyssa Scott also spoke out about the passing of their son in a heartbreaking tribute, she said, “Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening. These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going.”

We are continuing to keep Nick, Alyssa and their family lifted in prayer.

