Roommates, we are sending our deepest condolences to Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott during this difficult time.

On Tuesday, Nick shared on his talk show that their son Zen Cannon has unfortunately passed away. Nick shared that he passed on Sunday due to a form of brain cancer. He shared the unfortunate news with his audience and opened up about what he and his family are currently going through.

Nick said on his show, “Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus which was pretty much a malignant invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer, and it’s tough.”

He shared that around Thanksgiving they learned that the tumor in his son’s brain started to grow a lot faster.

Nick said that he made the effort to spend time with his son this past weekend. “This weekend, I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time that I could spend with Zen. We woke up on Sunday, and I said ‘I was just like, I feel like I want to go to the water, close to the ocean.’ And we got a chance to go to the ocean,” he said.

Nick said that Sunday was unfortunately the last time he was able to hold his son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

After sharing the heartbreaking news with his audience, Nick continued to say, “I didn’t want to make it about pageantry or any of that type of stuff. So I kind of went back and forth about what I should do. I was always talking about you don’t just go through it, you grow through it, you keep pushing.”

For the remainder of the show, Nick was joined by his therapist as he openly talked about the loss of his son.

Nick and Alyssa welcomed their baby boy Zen back in June.

We are sending our deepest condolences to Nick, Alyssa, and their family.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Nick Cannon Shares That His Youngest Son Zen Cannon Has Passed Away appeared first on The Shade Room.