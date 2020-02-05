Nick Cannon says he traveled to Detroit to confront Eminem for Mariah Carey!

Nick Cannon previously revealed that he once traveled to Detroit to locate Eminem for throwing punches at his then wife Mariah Carey, but during a recent session with DJ Vlad, Cannon told the story once more.

"I went to Detroit. He doesn't live in Detroit. He doesn't live anywhere near Seven or Eight Mile. He lives in Michigan," he said.

According to Cannon, he, his wife and 50 Cent share the same manager at that time, Chris Lighty, who intervened.

"I was there to defend my wife," Cannon continued. "You said disrespectful shit about my wife and I'm going to hit your ass,quot;

He continued: "Em was supposed to owe that boxing movie that Jake Gyllenhaal made. I was in a fight once … and Emanuel said: & # 39; Me, he is ready for you & # 39;. I was like: & # 39; Set it up, E & # 39 ;. … Really speaking, I thought: & # 39; I want to match any energy you have & # 39 ;. … I feel that people can say what they want to say in life, But you have to be able to deal with the consequences of your mouth.

"I expected some of the same things with [Eminem]," Cannon said, adding that Em apologized to both him and Mariah.

And his reason for going so hard on Em?

"There is a mentality … it goes back to when the slave codes were established: that there were practices in which the slave master, the oppressor, raped a black woman and made her husband stand there and observe. And he couldn't "Don't do anything about it," Cannon said. "And I'm supposed to be here in 2008, 2009 and let this white man disrespect my wife? A woman of color … and I'm not supposed to do anything? Would you leave that if that was your wife? "