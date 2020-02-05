Nick Cannon says he traveled to Detroit to confront Eminem for Mariah Carey!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
18
Nick Cannon previously revealed that he once traveled to Detroit to locate Eminem for throwing punches at his then wife Mariah Carey, but during a recent session with DJ Vlad, Cannon told the story once more.

"I went to Detroit. He doesn't live in Detroit. He doesn't live anywhere near Seven or Eight Mile. He lives in Michigan," he said.

According to Cannon, he, his wife and 50 Cent share the same manager at that time, Chris Lighty, who intervened.

